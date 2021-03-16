The Broncos will not exercise Jackson's option for the 2021 season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos had until the beginning of the new league year to make a decision regarding Jackson's $10 million option for the upcoming campaign. Jackson is coming off a strong 2020 season in which he recorded 89 tackles, four passes defended and one interception. He's now set to become a free agent, though he may find it difficult to land a multi-year deal given that he's entering his age-33 campaign.