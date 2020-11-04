Jackson made 12 tackles in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.
After failing to post more than six tackles in a game through the first seven weeks, Jackson rung up a whopping 12 stops -- a new career-high in the category. The 32-year-old safety has never surpassed the 100-tackle threshold in a season during his 11-year career, but he's on pace for 96 stops so far this year.
