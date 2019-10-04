Jackson (hamstring) is listed as questionable but is still expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jackson said Thursday he would be available for Week 5 and coach Vic Fangio echoed that statement Friday. The 31-year-old was forced to sit out last week but played nearly every defensive snap through the first three weeks of the season, recording 16 tackles (13 solo) and three passes defensed.