Jackson recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Chiefs.
Jackson reached double digits in tackles for the second time this season. The veteran safety has a chance to set a new career high in the category, needing 18 tackles over Denver's final four games to match the 87 he posted in 2018 with the Texans.
