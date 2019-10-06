Play

Jackson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Jackson carried a questionable tag but was always expected to be ready for this contest The 31-year-old safety played nearly every snap over the first three games and registered 16 tackles and three pass breakups. Expect the veteran to work in a similar role in this contest.

