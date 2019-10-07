Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Saves touchdown
Jackson recorded 10 combined tackles and forced a fumble during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.
The final score might have looked a lot different had Jackson not chased down Austin Ekeler on a race to the front pylon during the final play of the first half. The Chargers, facing fourth and goal from the one-yard line, elected to dump it off to the speedy back, but Jackson closed quickly and knocked the ball out as Ekeler reached for the goal line. Jackson, who has rotated between safety and corner with the Broncos dinged up in the secondary, has drawn wide praise among teammates and staff for his hard-hitting play over the middle. He currently ranks tied for second on the team with 26 tackles and is a key cog in Denver's fourth-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Ready for divisional matchup•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Questionable but expects to play•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Expects to play versus Los Angeles•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Deemed questionable for Week 4•
-
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Managing hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...