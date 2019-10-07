Jackson recorded 10 combined tackles and forced a fumble during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.

The final score might have looked a lot different had Jackson not chased down Austin Ekeler on a race to the front pylon during the final play of the first half. The Chargers, facing fourth and goal from the one-yard line, elected to dump it off to the speedy back, but Jackson closed quickly and knocked the ball out as Ekeler reached for the goal line. Jackson, who has rotated between safety and corner with the Broncos dinged up in the secondary, has drawn wide praise among teammates and staff for his hard-hitting play over the middle. He currently ranks tied for second on the team with 26 tackles and is a key cog in Denver's fourth-ranked pass defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories