Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Seals victory
Jackson had a tackle for loss and interception during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans.
Facing fourth down in the final moments of the game, Ryan Tannehill tried to fit a pass near the goal line, but had it snatched away by Jackson. It was the free-agent acquisition's second forced turnover in as many weeks and first interception as a Bronco. Though he's primarily played safety, Jackson's versatility has been useful in a depleted secondary. An explosive Chiefs offense awaits Thursday.
