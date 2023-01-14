Jackson made a career-high 94 tackles (55 solo) to go with three passes defended and two fumble recoveries while playing all 17 games of the 2022 season.

Jackson finished third in tackles among Broncos' defenders, showing that he could still make an impact as part of a strong defensive unit. Despite setting a career high in tackles, the veteran safety is not quite the difference-maker in the passing game that he once was. After racking up 10 passes defended in his first season with the Broncos in 2019, Jackson has totaled just nine passes defended over the last three seasons combined. The 34-year-old is set to become a free agent in 2023, so Denver will have to decide if they want to stick with Jackson as a veteran presence or move on. Either way, Jackson could be an interesting player to target in 2023 for team's seeking experience in their defensive backfield on what would likely be a short-term deal.