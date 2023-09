Jackson registered seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Jackson tied with Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen in tackles on a day when the Broncos' defense gave up an NFL-record 726 yards and 10 touchdowns to the Dolphins. Jackson will look to help dig Denver out of their 0-3 hole in Week 4 as they take on Chicago in Week 4.