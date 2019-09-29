Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Sitting out Sunday
Jackson (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Jackson will miss his first game of the season, and his absence will leave a major void in the secondary for Gardner Minshew. In his place, Trey Marshall and Will Parks both figure to see increased snap count.
