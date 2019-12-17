Play

Jackson handed a two-game suspension for his September DUI arrest, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Jackson waived the appeal, and his suspension will keep him out for the rest of the year. The veteran safety will finish the year with 71 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. Will Parks is expected to start at strong safety going forward while Trey Marshall could see an uptick in usage.

