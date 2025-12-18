Broncos' Karene Reid: Designated to return from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Reid has been sidelined since early November while nursing a hamstring injury, but he now appears to be approaching his return to action. The team has now opened a 21-day practice window for the linebacker, and if he's not activated from IR in that time frame, he will remain sidelined for the rest of the year.