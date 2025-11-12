The Broncos placed Reid (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Reid injured his hamstring in the first half of last Thursday's win over Las Vegas and wasn't able to return to the contest. He'll now be required to miss a minimum of four games while on IR. Reid had been serving almost exclusively as a member of the special-teams unit, as he's logged just four defensive snaps over 10 games.