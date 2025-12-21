Reid (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Reid returned to full practice Wednesday, marking his first full session since he was moved to injured reserve in Week 11. Despite the linebacker's participation level the Broncos have decided he will not return from IR this week. The 25-year-old's primary role is composed largely of special teams snaps, and he will have to look towards Week 17 for a potential return game.