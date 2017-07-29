Edebali is the next man up for a Broncos front that will miss Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett through training camp, Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.com reports.

Edebali was initially signed to help out on special teams and provide depth behind Ray and Von Miller on the edge. Now, with Ray and Barrett both on time tables that might lead to a missed game or two, Edebali is thrust into a starting role. Don't be surprised if he produces, the Boston College product is just a season removed from a five-sack campaign playing in a reserve role for the Saints.