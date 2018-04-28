Broncos' Keishawn Bierria: Heading to Denver

The Broncos selected Bierria in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 217th overall.

Bierria faces long odds to crack the 53-man roster as an outside linebacker for a stacked Broncos defense. The Washington product lacks ideal size (6-foot-1, 223 pounds) and athleticism to stick at the next level, but he did manage to rack up the second-most tackles on the Huskies' roster in 2017 with 60. Special teams ability will be his ticket to breaking camp with the Broncos.