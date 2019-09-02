Broncos' Keishawn Bierria: Will return to Denver
After being part of final cuts, Bierria will return to the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Todd Davis' calf injury opened the door for Denver's group of young inside linebackers to prove themselves. None, with the possible exception of Alexander Johnson, really stepped up. Bierria had some high notes, including a rugged tackle to prevent a touchdown in the fourth preseason game against the Rams, but the fact that Denver risked losing him to another team in order to secure the services of veteran Corey Nelson shows where Bierria is at this point. When and if he dresses for games, he figures to primarily contribute on special teams.
