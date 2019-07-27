McKnight earned reps with the starting offense on Friday and was able to make a clutch first-down catch, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.

Renck later reported that McKnight has been one of the sleepers through the first week of camp. With the first four wide-receiver slots all but set, McKnight may be competing with fellow unheralded rookies JuWann Winfree and Trinity Benson for one or two spots. For his part, McKnight brings an All-American pedigree from FCS contender Samford, where he nabbed 313 passes for 4,357 yards and 32 touchdowns in four seasons, including a 14-catch, 215-yard clinic against Florida State in 2018. His capabilities as a punt returner may prove to be a difference maker.