McKnight signed a contract with the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

McKnight was one of seven undrafted rookies signed by the Broncos on Thursday. The Samford product will certainly have his work cut out for him, as the Broncos drafted two other pass catchers -- tight end Noah Fant in the first round and wide receiver Juwann Winfree in the sixth round -- who seem likely to get more reps heading into training camp.

