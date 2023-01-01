Hinton (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Hinton suits up for the first time since Week 14, which was Denver's first matchup with the Chiefs. He's been second or even first option at wide receiver at times this season, but Hinton likely will be the No. 3 receiver Sunday with both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) active. Freddie Swain is a healthy scratch after handling the No. 3 role last week.
