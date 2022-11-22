Hinton caught all three of his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Hinton played 87 percent of the Broncos offensive snaps with both Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) sidelined Sunday. Despite operating as Denver's No. 2 receiver, Hinton had a modest performance while reeling in every ball thrown his direction. The 25-year-old, like most of Denver's skill position players, is held back by an offense still struggling to move the ball effectively. If Jeudy and Hamler continue to miss time, Hinton will likely retain his role as the team's second option at wideout behind Courtland Sutton when the Broncos visit the Panthers in Week 12.