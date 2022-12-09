Hinton's expected to work as one of Denver's top wide receivers Sunday against the Chiefs with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) unavailable, Jon Heath of USA Today Broncos Wire reports.

Jerry Jeudy will likely lead Denver's receiving corps, but Hinton could be next in line for targets from Russell Wilson. Hinton was moderately successful when Jeudy was hurt earlier this season and Sutton was available, turning 17 targets into 154 receiving yards over a three-week stretch.