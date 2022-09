The Broncos elevated Hinton from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

With KJ Hamler (knee) out, Hinton will get his first look on the active roster in Week 2. Last year, he appeared in 16 games and caught 15 of 23 targets for 175 yards and one touchdown. Denver lacks wideout depth behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but Hinton will likely still be a long shot for heavy offensive snaps in Week 2.