Hinton failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. He added one rush for zero yards.

Hinton operated as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver, playing on 33 of Denver's 70 offensive snaps behind Jerry Jeudy (62) and Courtland Sutton (57). In 12 games played, the second-year wideout has recorded 24 total catches for 311 yards. The Broncos' struggles on offense and his lack of consistent opportunities this season played a significant role in his underwhelming 2022 campaign. Hinton will look to bounce back and end the year on a positive note when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 18.