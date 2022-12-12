According to coach Nathaniel Hackett, Hinton suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Hinton caught five of six targets for 38 yards prior to getting hurt, but Jerry Jeudy (three touchdowns) was the clear leader among Denver's wide receivers. The banged-up Broncos offense also lost quarterback Russell Wilson (concussion) and running back Mike Boone (ankle) to injuries. Denver will face the Cardinals in Week 15.