Hinton is expected to retain a role as one of the Broncos' starting receivers Sunday against the Panthers with both Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) ruled out for the game.

While Jeudy and Hamler combined to play just one snap over Denver's past two games due to their respective injuries, Hinton was on the field for 125 of a possible 135 plays on offense (93 percent). During that stretch, Hinton compiled a 7-119-0 receiving line on eight targets, and he should continue to remain a key short-yardage/intermediate-range option for Russell Wilson while working primarily out of the slot. The six-foot, 195-pound Hinton likely won't command much attention in the red zone, but he could see enough target volume to have some utility in full- or half-point PPR leagues.