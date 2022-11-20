Hinton (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
After being held out of Thursday's practice, Hinton returned to a limited session Friday, but he'll give it a go Sunday. As long as he's not held back by his shoulder issue, Hinton could be a key target for QB Russell Wilson alongside Courtland Sutton, with both Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) unavailable. Also in Denver's Week 11 wideout mix are Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington and practice squad elevation Brandon Johnson. Hinton caught four passes on five targets for a season-high 62 yards in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, so he represents an option for those scrambling for a short-term WR option.
