Hinton completed one of nine pass attempts for 13 yards, throwing no touchdowns and committing two interceptions during Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Saints. He also registered seven rushing yards on two carries.

Hinton was put in a near-impossible spot, elevated into the starting quarterback role from the practice squad Saturday after COVID concerns eliminated all of Denver's foreseeable options from the depth chart. Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 this week, while Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all unavailable upon being considered high-risk close contacts. Hinton joined Denver's practice squad as a wide receiver Nov. 4, with his most recent in-game quarterbacking experience coming in 2017 during his time at Wake Forest. The Broncos minimized his pass attempts, but Hinton still floated a couple of relatively easy INTs to Janoris Jenkins and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Denver hopes to get Lock back from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for a Week 13 road trip to Arrowhead Stadium.