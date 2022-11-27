Hinton caught five of nine targets for 35 yards and rushed once for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Hinton led the Broncos in targets but had to settle for a few modest gains as Russell Wilson (142 passing yards) continued to struggle under center. In three games since Jerry Jeudy hurt his ankle, Hinton has 154 receiving yards on 17 targets. Jeudy's status for Denver's Week 13 matchup with the Ravens remains to be determined.