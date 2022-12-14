Hinton (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Hinton injured his hamstring late in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs. He's mostly been a full-time play for the Broncos recently, with Jerry Jeudy and then Courtland Sutton (hamstring) missing time due to injuries. Sutton and Russell Wilson (concussion) also missed practice Wednesday, leaving Brett Rypien to throw passes to WRs Jeudy, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington and Freddie Swain.
