Hinton (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The severity of what Hinton is dealing with is unclear, but it sounds like the Broncos are just playing things safe. Tim Patrick, who was third on the team in targets in 2021, tore his ACL during practice Tuesday, which could mean Hinton is in line for an expanded role heading into his third year as a pro.

