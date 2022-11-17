Hinton (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
DiLalla notes that Hinton's absence from the practice field Thursday is part of the Broncos' plan this week to help the wideout take care of his shoulder ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. If Hinton practices Friday, he would seemingly have a decent chance to suit up this weekend, though he would probably need to practice in full capacity to avoid an injury designation.
