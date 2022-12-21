Hinton (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is returning to practice as a limited participant, offering potential relief for a WR group that hasn't provided much beyond Jerry Jeudy the past few weeks. Hinton is in danger of making it back-to-back absences when the Broncos face the Rams this Sunday.
