Hinton has been elevated to the Broncos' active roster from the team's practice squad.

Per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, Hinton will draw the start at QB for the Broncos on Sunday, an assignment that arrives as the result of Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles -- who were considered to be high-risk COVID-19 close contacts -- being unavailable for the game, in addition to Jeff Driskel testing positive for COVID-19. Hinton was signed by the team this past April to work as a wide receiver at the pro level, but he did start his college career at Wake Forest as a quarterback before shifting to wideout last season. Given the timing and the unique circumstances in play here, we'd expect the Broncos to employ a run-heavy game plan in Week 12.