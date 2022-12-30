Hinton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hinton's hoping to make his return following a two-game absence. Fellow wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is also questionable while Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is trending toward playing. If all three suit up, Hinton will likely see limited volume in the No. 3 wide receiver role.