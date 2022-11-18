Hinton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.
If Hinton suits up, he would be in line for an expanded role with both Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) having been ruled out. Hinton's coming off his best game of the season, as he set season highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (62) in Week 10 against the Titans.
More News
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Not participating Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Steps into increased role•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Recovered for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Questionable with illness•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Signed to active roster•