Hinton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

If Hinton suits up, he would be in line for an expanded role with both Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) having been ruled out. Hinton's coming off his best game of the season, as he set season highs in catches (four) and receiving yards (62) in Week 10 against the Titans.