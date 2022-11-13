Hinton (illness) is active Sunday against the Titans.
Hinton popped up on the team's injury report Friday when he logged a DNP at practice due to the illness. However, the wideout has recovered to the point that he is feeling well enough to play. With KJ Hamler (hamstring) out, Hinton should see an increase in opportunities against Tennessee.
