Hinton (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.
It's his first practice participation since he suffered the hamstring injury in a Week 14 loss to the Chiefs. Hinton will face Kansas City again if he's able to return by this Sunday, though it's no guarantee at this point.
