Hinton (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Rams, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.
Hinton will sit, but the Broncos could be getting back Courtland Sutton (hamstring), who's listed as questionable. Russell Wilson (concussion) has been cleared entirely and will play against the Rams. Hinton will set his sights on Jan. 1 as his next possible return date against Kansas City.
