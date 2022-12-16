Hinton (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Cardinals, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

With both Hinton and Courtland Sutton sidelined by hamstring injuries, backup Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien -- who's filling in for Russell Wilson (concussion) -- will be working with a limited receiving corps outside of Jerry Jeudy. Hinton will try to heal up before the Broncos face the Rams on the road in Week 16.

More News