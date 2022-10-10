The Broncos signed Hinton off the practice squad Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Hinton was activated from the practice squad for each of the past three games, recording four receptions on five targets for 86 yards over 103 offensive snaps. As a result, the 25-year-old has played the third most playing time of any Broncos wideout behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy this season. Hinton caught 15 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown over 16 games with Denver last year, though he should see increased targets with Tim Patrick set to miss the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL.
