The Broncos signed Hinton to the reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Hinton suited up in just one game for the Broncos. It was unforgettable. The undrafted rookie out of Wake Forest was called up after the entire Broncos' quarterback room went into COVID-19 protocol. Hinton -- who played wide receiver in his final two seasons at college -- logged 24 snaps under center for the Broncos. He enjoyed little success in that appearance, but he'll be a household name in Denver for years to come even if he never plays another game.