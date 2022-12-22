Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Hinton (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Hinton hasn't practiced in any fashion since emerging from the Broncos' Week 14 loss to the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. Unless he's able to reverse the trend and get back on the field in some capacity for Friday's practice, Hinton will likely miss a second straight game this Sunday against the Rams. In a related note, fellow wideout Courtland Sutton seems to be progressing better from his hamstring injury and could end his two-game absence Christmas Day, as he's practicing in a limited fashion Thursday for the second day in a row.
More News
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Not practicing•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Ruled out with hamstring injury•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Not at practice•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Hurts hamstring in loss•
-
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Could see more targets sans Sutton•