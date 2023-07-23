The Broncos placed Hinton (knee) on the active/PUP list Sunday.

Hinton underwent a minor offseason knee scope at the end of June and won't be ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. However, the wideout is eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. Hinton posted 24 receptions on 33 targets for 311 yards last year -- all career highs -- but if Denver's wideout corps is healthy in 2023, he'll have a tough time stealing snaps away from Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler (pectoral) and Marvin Mims.