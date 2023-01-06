Hinton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hinton will finish the season with his third absence in four games. The 25-year-old wide receiver will have plenty of time to heal up in the offseason after totaling 24 catches for 311 yards on 33 targets across 12 games in his second NFL campaign.