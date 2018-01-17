Broncos' Kenny Bell: Lands contract with Denver
The Broncos signed Bell to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.
Bell is a 2015 fifth-rounder who showcased impressive athleticism at the 2015 combine -- starting with a 41.5-inch vertical jump and 4.42-second 40-yard dash. However, he'll likely need to make it on special teams in order to stick with Denver into the 2018 regular season.
