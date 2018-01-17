The Broncos signed Bell to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.

Bell is a 2015 fifth-rounder who showcased impressive athleticism at the 2015 combine -- starting with a 41.5-inch vertical jump and 4.42-second 40-yard dash. However, he'll likely need to make it on special teams in order to stick with Denver into the 2018 regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories