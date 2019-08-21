Hogan is in good position to open the season as Denver's backup quarterback while rookie Drew Lock (thumb) is on the mend, Michael Spencer of CBS 4 Denver reports.

Coach Vic Fangio has declined to provide a timeline for Lock's return, though it's widely anticipated that his absence will stretch into the regular season. Hogan has mostly garnered negative reviews this offseason and completed just five of 15 passes for 40 yards and an interception in Monday's exhibition against the 49ers, though he did break off a 24-yard touchdown scamper. Unless the Broncos grow pessimistic about Lock's timetable and expect him to miss a large chunk of the season, the team might not be motivated to invest significant resources into upgrading its depth behind starter Joe Flacco. That bodes well for Hogan, who will use the final two preseason games to create separation from undrafted rookie Brett Rypien for the No. 2 gig.