Hogan was claimed off waivers by the Broncos, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

It's been an interesting offseason for Hogan, who was traded from the Browns to the Redskins in April and now winds up replacing first-round bust Paxton Lynch in Denver. Hogan will initially slot in as the No. 3 quarterback behind Case Keenum and Chad Kelly.

