Hogan is expected to back up starting quarterback Case Keenum in Week 8 against the Chiefs after the Broncos released Chad Kelly on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

After a stellar preseason, Kelly might have eventually received a chance to unseat the struggling Keenum for the No. 1 gig, but the 24-year-old lost out on that potential opportunity -- as well as his spot on the roster -- after he was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree criminal trespass charge. Kelly's dismissal allows Hogan, who was poached off waivers from the Redskins prior to the season, to move up a spot on the depth chart. Denver is likely to add a third quarterback to the mix at some point, though that player would likely be more of a developmental option for the practice squad rather than a direct threat to Hogan's backup gig.