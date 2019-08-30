Hogan completed 12 of 23 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the Broncos' 20-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Hogan outgained fellow signal-caller Brett Rypien in passing yardage, but he averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt and short-circuited two drives with his picks. The third-year quarterback is battling Rypien to open the season as Joe Flacco's primary backup, and neither has has pulled clearly ahead of the other with their play. Therefore, further insight will have to be gleaned from final cuts and related developments over the coming days.

